Britain's Lizzie Deignan won the women's cycling race La Course on Saturday, edging a desperate rush for the line by a whisker ahead of defending champion Marianne Vos.

The one-off single stage event preceded the start of the Tour de France which gets under way later Saturday.

"I'm proud of my victory and feel privileged to be here," said the Trek Segafredo leader.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta