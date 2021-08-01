Britain’s Charlotte Worthington won the inaugural BMX freestyle Olympic title on Sunday by landing the first-ever 360 backflip in women’s competition.

Worthington scored a huge 97.50 points to take the lead and could not be caught, with favourite Hannah Roberts of the United States taking silver (96.10) and Switzerland’s Nikita Ducarroz bronze (89.20).

The British rider was working full-time in a restaurant just three years ago but found out that BMX freestyle was on the programme at the Tokyo Games.

“In 2018 I went to a couple of events and contests and got speaking to people and found out about BMX being in the Olympics, and British cycling putting together a team,” she said.

