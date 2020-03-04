Britannia Services Ltd has inaugurated a new head office in Ħamrun, which will centralise all the main operations of the company.

Managing director Noel Farrugia said that, in the 38 years since its inception, Britannia Services Ltd has evolved from a service provider of tours to Sicily with the then M/V Għawdex to one which today provides a vast array of group tours and personal travel to practically every corner of the world, including long-haul tours to exotic destinations, Southern America and the Far East.

The new Britannia head office in Ħamrun.

Farrugia underlined that the name Britannia Services Ltd is synonymous in the domestic market as a company which offers tours of quality where individual attention towards every customer is second to none.

Britannia Services Ltd’s managing director also remarked that not only is the company operating through its various branches around Malta and Gozo but has also invested in a branch in Slovenia where it has now established itself as an incoming travel operator in attracting Slovenian tourists to Malta.

Furthermore, Farrugia announced that, through a partnership with Atlas Insurance PCC Ltd, Britannia Services Ltd is now also offering a holistic package of insurance services, in order to consolidate its philosophy that the customer is provided with a one-stop shop for every person’s needs.

Minister for Tourism and the Protection of the Consumer, Julia Farrugia Portelli, who was present for this inauguration, lauded Britannia Services Ltd for its continued investment in the sector and invited the company to form part of the recently announced climate-friendly travel project.