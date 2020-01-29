British Airways on Wednesday said it had suspended all its flights to and from China owing to the deadly coronavirus.

"We have suspended all flights to and from mainland China with immediate effect following advice from the (UK) Foreign Office against all but essential travel," BA said in a brief statement.

"We apologise to customers for the inconvenience, but the safety of our customers and crew is always our priority," it added.

BA flies daily from London's Heathrow airport to Shanghai and Beijing.

Its announcement on suspending the flights came after Russia's Urals Airlines on Wednesday said it had suspended some services to Europe popular with Chinese tourists, including Paris and Rome, because of the outbreak.

The virus has killed more than 130 people, infected thousands and reached some 15 countries.