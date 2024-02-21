British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe said becoming a co-owner of Manchester United is a “great honour” and “responsibility” after his purchase of a minority stake was finalised on Tuesday.

The 71-year-old’s investment, which will give him control of football operations at the 20-time English champions, was approved by the Premier League and English Football Association last week.

It was announced on December 24 last year that Ratcliffe had agreed to buy a 25 per cent stake in United from unpopular owners the Glazer family in a deal worth around £1.02 billion ($1.3 billion).

Following the completion of that deal, the founder of petrochemicals giant INEOS has invested a further $200 million to take his total stake to 27.7 percent and will inject $100 million more by the end of this year to enable investment in infrastructure at Old Trafford.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.