British cardinal Michael Louis Fitzgerald will be presiding over the solemn festivities held this weekend in Vittoriosa in honour of St Dominic.

The Dominican community of Vittoriosa is celebrating the 800 years since the demise of their founder St Dominic. To mark this centenary, the Dominican fathers of the locality brought over to Vittoriosa the relic of St Dominic, which is kept at the Dominican Monastery of Monte Mario in Rome.

The cardinal will lead solemn pontifical vespers today at 7pm at the Dominican church of the Annunciation in Vittoriosa.

At 8.30pm, the Prince of Wales Own Band of Vittoriosa will hold a special instrumental programme in Main Gate Street, under the patronage of Cardinal Fitzgerald.

Tomorrow at 9.30am, the cardinal will preside over a solemn pontifical mass.

The traditional panegyric will be delivered by Fr Alan J. Adami, OP.

In the evening, the cardinal will also lead solemn pontifical vespers at 7pm, followed by the reposition of the relic.

Everyone is invited to participate in the special festivities in honour of St Dominic, with health measures issued by the health authorities against the spread of COVID-19 being respected at all times.