The Salisbury Community Choir from the UK is performing at a number of Maltese churches in the coming days.

Tomorrow, the choir will perform at the Naxxar parish church after 6.30pm Mass. On Wednesday, they will present their repertoire after the 6.15pm Mass at the Annunciation church in Vittoriosa. And on Friday, they will perform at St Dominic church in Valletta after the 6.15pm Mass.

The amateur choir has over 150 members and thrives on the variety of music it sings, from choral classics to classic pop.

Entrance to the concerts is free of charge and no booking is required. For more information, send an e-mail to info@alpinemalta.com.