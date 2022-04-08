British Cycling has suspended its transgender and non-binary participation policy after Emily Bridges’ failed attempt to enter a women’s event at the British National Omnium Championships.

Bridges, who came out as transgender in 2020, was allowed to compete in women’s events after demonstrating that her testosterone levels had been reduced to the required limits.

She had been due to feature in last weekend’s National Omnium Championships until the sport’s world governing body, the UCI, blocked her participation because it has not yet deemed her eligible to race in international competitions.

Female athletes had considered boycotting the Championships if Bridges was able to compete.

