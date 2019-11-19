The campaign for Britain's general election next month has been dominated by Brexit, but the Conservative and Labour parties have both promised big increases in public spending.

Detailed manifestos are due later this week but here is an outline of the key pledges ahead of the first TV debate between Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.

Brexit

Johnson has vowed to "get Brexit done", promising to end years of uncertainty sparked by the 2016 vote to leave the European Union.

He says if the Conservatives win a majority he can ratify the divorce deal he struck with Brussels last month and Britain can leave on January 31.

Corbyn meanwhile has promised to renegotiate Johnson's deal and put it to a new referendum within six months.

The Labour leader has not yet said how he would campaign but many of his top team say they would seek to persuade voters to stay in the EU.

Immigration

Concerns about mass immigration from the EU was one of the drivers of the Brexit vote.

The Conservatives say that the free movement of people will end after Brexit, and want to introduce an "Australia-style" points-based system for both EU and non-EU citizens.

Labour has yet to set out its own position, with Corbyn so far saying only that his party would allow a "great deal of movement".

Investment

Both parties are promising a significant increase in spending on transport, schools, hospitals and other infrastructure.

Johnson has promised 20,000 more police officers and new funds for the rollout of broadband internet as his party breaks with a decade of austerity policies.

Labour's proposed spending is on a different scale, as it wants to nationalise water, rail and postal services and take over parts of telecoms giant BT to provide free broadband for everyone.

The Conservative pledges would cost £20 billion (€23.4 billion) and Labour's were priced at £55 billion for Labour - not including much of the cost of nationalisations - according to the Institute for Fiscal Studies.

Taxes

Both parties have promised to reduce the rates that businesses pay on commercial property to help stem the tide of closures on high streets across the country.

The Conservatives have also promised to cut taxes paid for employees, but have cancelled a planned reduction in corporation tax.