British Chamber group Ensemble DeNOTE will this evening be giving a concert at the Manoel Theatre.

The classical chamber group manly focuses on a 1750 to 1820 repertoire. The group is made up of five core musicians playing clarinet, violin, viola, cello and pianoforte.

Ensemble DeNOTE’s configuration ranges from quintets, quartets and trios playing works by the likes of Haydn, Mozart, Beethoven and other Viennese contemporaries.

In today’s concert, they will be performing Mozart’s Piano Quartet in G minor, K.478, Trio in E-flat major, K.498, (Kegelstatt) and Grand Quintetto in B flat, K.361 (the ‘Gran Partita’ Serenade).

Ensemble DeNOTE will be making use of an 1888 Broadwood Piano that was generously donated to the Manoel Theare by the late George Debono.

The Broadwood Piano was recently restored thanks to the financial support provided by The Friends of the Manoel. The 1888 piano is characterised by its strings, which are straight strung, showcasing the different registers of the instrument with beautiful clarity.

The concert is being held in memory of the late George Debono at the Manoel this evening at 8pm. Tickets may be booked from www.teatrumanoel.com.mt, by calling 2124 6389 or by e-mail on bookings @teatrumanoel.com.mt.