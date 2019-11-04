Sorry We Missed You, a 2019 British drama directed by Ken Loach, about Britian’s employment rights crisis, will be screened at the Spazju Kreattiv Cinema, Valletta, tomorrow at 7.30pm.

The plot revolves around Ricky (Kris Hitchen) and his family who have been fighting an uphill struggle against debt since the 2008 financial crash. An opportunity to wrestle back some independence appears with a shiny new van and the chance to run a franchise as a self-employed delivery driver. It’s hard work and his wife’s job as a carer is no easier.

The family unit is strong but when the parents are pulled in different directions, everything comes to a breaking point.

The film is rated 15. There will be more screenings on November 13, 22 and 26, and on December 1, 5 and 13. To watch a trailer and for tickets, visit www.kreattivita.org/en/event/sorry-we-missed-you.