A British company has revealed details of a new electric vehicle platform that it hopes will provide a low-cost alternative to the traditional Tuk-Tuk.

D2H Advanced Technologies, based in Buckingham, wants to build two small commercial vehicles in the form of a box van and a flat-bad. They have been designed with markets such as India, Asia and South America in mind.

(D2H)

It was part-funded by a Government initiative called Innovate UK. Its IDP15 scheme focuses on research into accelerating the global move towards emissions-free motoring.

Currently at the rendering stage, D2H says it is in talks with various partners to progress to the prototype stage.

The chassis is made from a light but durable fibre-reinforced thermoplastic polymer. Although its specification means it does not have to be crash tested, D2H says it will offer “significantly enhanced safety standards when compared to traditional alternatives”.

It is expected to weigh 480kg and use an electric motor and battery that will provide up to 12 hours of continuous use from a single charge.

Matthew Hicks, D2H Engineering Director, said: “The bodywork options demonstrate the versatility of the lightweight new EV chassis – there is a configuration suitable for any use and all at a similar, projected low-cost price point that directly competes with existing Tuk-Tuk alternatives.

“We identified a need for a lightweight EV chassis for use in India and Asia in particular, but which could make a significant contribution to the global fight to reduce emissions.

“A detailed design study has ensured that the chassis is able to provide a range of configurations that offer a solution to every need in extremely demanding markets. At D2H, we have the perfect blend of expertise to develop a truly revolutionary lightweight vehicle.”