The Cinema Bar by Citylights is showing the 1971 British horror film Whoever Slew Auntie Roo? in collaboration with Waħx u Dlamijiet − Film Nights.

The plot follows a group of orphans on a visit to the home of a wealthy, retired singer (Shelley Winters). They soon discover that the woman is hiding a disturbing secret.

The film, directed by Curtis Harrington, also stars Mark Lester, Ralph Richardson and Lionel Jeffries.

Whoever Slew Auntie Roo? is showing today at 8.30pm at the Cinema Bar by Citylights in St John Street, Valletta.