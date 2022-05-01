Internationally acclaimed opera singer and Autism Unlimi­ted patron Sophia Grech, who herself was diagnosed with autism at the age of 45, has officially opened the Chris Page Centre (CPC), a new expert-led assessment and diagnosis centre by Autism Unlimited in Dorset, UK. The centre will pave the way for faster, expert autism diagnosis for potentially hundreds of people each year.

Clinical research shows that early autism diagnosis, intervention, education and support can literally transform lives, by giving autistic people clarity and opening clear pathways to treatment, support and wellbeing. However, with NHS diagnosis waiting times at around three years, many people are currently forced to endure long periods of isolation and struggle due to their social, educational and behavioural difficulties.

Grech, a British-Maltese mezzo-soprano, said: “Diagnosis of my autism provided so many missing pieces of my jigsaw, helping me to understand who I am and giving me the clarity I always sought. Since my diagnosis, so much has changed, both in my daily life and career: positive changes that have greatly enhanced my life and the way I feel.”

The CPC has been made possible through a legacy from the estate of the late Chris Page. Chris’s son Nicholas was a student at Portfield School and Chris later became a trustee and a driving force at the charity.

As a leading autism charity in the UK for over 50 years, Autism Unlimited has led the way in supporting people with autism to learn and live to their full potential.

Through the CPC, which is based on the same site as the charity’s specialist Portfield School in Parley, Christchurch, Autism Unlimited will enable people from across the country to effectively bypass NHS referral times for their autism pre-assessment and diagnosis.

Staffed by an expert team of assessors, the centre can also provide adults, children and families with much-needed post-diagnosis support via its Community Connect service, which gives links and introductions to other organisations such as local autism support groups, as well as access to Autism Unlimited’s own extensive information library.

Siún Cranny, CEO of Autism Unlimited, intends to grow the centre into a leading source of diagnosis and support for the whole autism community, including children.

She said: “We are immensely proud to open the Chris Page Centre and I am extremely grateful to the whole team, which has worked so tirelessly to make this centre a reality. This will quite simply have a monumental impact on so many lives.

“Once diagnosed, people with autism will not only understand themselves better – they will realise that they are not alone in the way they feel. They can set their own goals and be confident in knowing that they have the coping techniques and systems to achieve them. Their loved ones and professionals working with them can also learn how best to support them.”

Autism Unlimited continues to stand alongside autistic people on their journey, providing education, support and pushing for their voices to be heard.

Now it would like to hear from more specialists who can bring their expertise to the centre and also members of the public and businesses, keen to offer fundraising and sponsorship support.