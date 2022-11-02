British police on duty at the World Cup will not act as the “morality police” when dealing with England and Wales fans in Qatar.

Chief constable Mark Roberts on Tuesday revealed a team of 15 supporter engagement officers will act as a “buffer” between England and Wales supporters and Qatari law enforcement.

They will be on hand to talk with fans if they believe “there’s a risk they may be overstepping the mark”.

But Roberts insisted they would only be focusing on fans who are “starting to draw a bit of attention”, and not on telling individuals whether they have drunk too much.

Around 3,000 to 4,000 England fans are expected to travel to Qatar for the group stages, with numbers set to increase if the Three Lions reach the knockout stages.

