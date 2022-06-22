British star Ashley Wass is set to perform a piano recital at the Manoel Theatre as part of the Malta International Music Festival on Sunday at 8pm.

Wass’s musical career began at the age of five, later studying through a scholarship at the Royal Academy of Music, London. After winning the London International Piano Competition in 1997, he went on to become the first solo artist to sign an exclusive recording contract with major label, Naxos.

As well as recording an extensive discography, Wass is also the co-founder of Mash Productions, was artistic director of the Lincolnshire International Chamber Music Festival, and is currently the director of music at both the Yehudi Menuhin School in the UK and its sister school in Qingdao.

Meanwhile, his work as soloist and chamber musician has seen him perform as part of international festivals and in many of the world’s finest concert halls with distinguished orchestras.

The programme at the Manoel includes Bach’s Partita No.1 in B flat major, Shor-Pletnev’s Piano Sonata, Schumann’s Kinderszenen and both Shostakovich’s Prelude and Fugue in E Minor and Prelude and Fugue in D Minor.

The recital forms part of the Malta International Music Festival, presented by the European Foundation for Support of Culture between June 15 and July 13.

Tickets are available via e-mail to bookings@teatrumanoel.mt, by calling (+356) 21246389 or online at www.teatrumanoel.mt or www.eufsc.eu.