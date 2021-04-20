British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will host a meeting of football chiefs and fans’ representatives on Tuesday as they consider what action to take over the proposed European Super League.

It comes as FIFA president Gianni Infantino said the world governing body “disapproves” of the widely condemned breakaway competition, which has triggered threats of legal action and punitive measures.

Twelve powerful clubs — six from England, and three each from Spain and Italy—have signed up for the Super League, which offers guaranteed spots for its founding members and billions of dollars in payments.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of The Times of Malta