British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's partner Carrie Symonds on Wednesday gave birth to a "healthy baby boy" in a London hospital, a spokesman for the couple said.

"Both mother and baby are doing very well," the spokesman said in a surprise announcement, as Symonds was not thought to be due until later in the year.

Johnson returned to work on Monday after spending time in intensive care during battling COVID-19.

Symonds also suffered symptoms of the disease.