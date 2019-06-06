The pound bounced briefly higher yesterday before falling back again after arch-Brexiteer Boris Johnson was announced as Britain’s next prime minister.

Johnson, who has vowed to take Britain out of the EU on the October 31 deadline with or without a deal, defeated Jeremy Hunt in the race to become Conservative Party leader.

Markets had widely expected the results and the pound got a brief boost once they were announced before slipping lower again to $1.24 in afternoon London trade.

“Given that he’s been the frontrunner for quite some time the immediate market reaction has been fairly quiet with the pound remaining under pressure and not far from its lowest level since April 2017 against the US dollar,” noted David Cheetham, chief market analyst at XTB online brokerage.

“The fate of the new PM’s tenure and of the pound for the coming months will be almost solely determined by Brexit developments but in the coming days it would not be too surprising to see some sort of relief rally now that the news is out,” he added.

“The question now is whether the pound can recover from its slump in the near-term or whether the risk of no-deal is just too great and every passing week is seen to take us one week closer to the cliff-edge,” said analyst Craig Erlam at currency trading brokerage OANDA.

Johnson appears to be on a collision course with the 27 EU leaders over Brexit, and future EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen noted that “there are many different and difficult issues to tackle together. We have challenging times ahead of us”.

While the EU signalled it wanted to work constructively with Johnson, it has also indicated that a deal reached by outgoing Prime Minister Theresa May and which British lawmakers have refused to approve, would not be renegotiated.

Meanwhile, the pound’s slump against other major currencies helped boost the London stock market and the gains held into the afternoon.

Elsewhere, Asian stock markets had risen earlier in the day, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street.

As trading got under way in the US yesterday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average headed gently higher on a batch of mostly solid earnings reports and a budget agreement between congressional leaders and the White House.

That deal is expected to boost federal spending by $320 billion and suspend the government’s debt limit until after the next US presidential election.

On oil markets, prices were essentially unchanged while traders kept tabs on the rumbling Iran crisis following its seizure of a UK-flagged tanker in the Gulf on Friday.