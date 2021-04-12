Racing’s Scottish Grand National as well as football and rugby fixtures in the United Kingdom are to be moved “as a mark of respect” to avoid a clash with the funeral of Prince Philip on Saturday.

Scotland’s premier jumps race will be run on Sunday while 32 English Football League games will be moved from their 1400GMT kick-off slot.

Prince Philip’s funeral is due to begin at 1400GMT, and a national minute’s silence will be held at the same time.

“As a mark of respect for the funeral ceremony of His Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, it has been agreed that no racing will take place in Great Britain between 2:45pm and 4:15pm on Saturday 17 April,” said the British Horseracing Authority (BHA) in a statement.

