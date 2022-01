A British national, residing in Gozo, has been reported missing to the police.

John Davis, aged 71, a resident of Kerċem, was last seen in Ċirkewwa and was wearing a beige top, black trousers and sandals. He was seen carrying a white bag, the police said.

Anybody with information may contact the police, even confidentially, by calling 2122 4001/ 119 or the nearest police station.