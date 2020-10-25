A Briton was seriously injured early on Sunday when he fell between the fourth and third storeys of the common areas of an apartment block.

The incident happened at 1am in Triq E.H. Furse, Msida.

The 31-year-old was assisted by a medical team and rescuers of the Civil Protection Department and taken to hospital.

Magistrate Gabriella Vella is holding an inquiry.

Woman hit by motorcycle

The police also reported that a 26-year-old woman from Rabat was hospitalised after she was hit by a motorcycle in Triq George Borg Olivier, St Julian's, at 7.15pm on Saturday.

The motorcycle was being driven by a 28-year-old Briton resident in Senglea. The woman's injuries were described as serious.