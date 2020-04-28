Veteran broadcaster Joyce Guillaumier died on Monday night, at the age of 75.

Born on September 14, 1944, Guillaumier had a decades-long career with national radio station Radju Malta since it had first been set up in the early 1970s.

Beloved by her listeners, Guillaumier was known for her weekly classical music programmes, as well as discussion shows on the University of Malta’s Campus FM.

She was also a regular fixture on TV, waving the flag for culture in programmes like Mhux Għan-Nisa Biss! and Welcome to Malta.

Guillaumier had worked with Department of Information’s Educational Broadcasting Department, and had also been an English teacher at Adelaide Cini Secondary School in Ħamrun.

She had also served as the chairwoman of the government's National Festivities Committee.

In 2015, she was awarded the Order of National Merit from President Marie Louise Coleiro Preca, for services to national and promotion of culture over the decades.

She had been married to Josie, who died in 1990, with whom she had two sons, Jeremy and Jean Paul.