The Broadcasting Act is to be updated to create a level playing field between created traditional and newer audiovisual media, the minister responsible for public broadcasting has said.

Carmelo Abela told a news conference the amendments aim to further protect and to promote European values and cultural diversity.

They also strengthen the concept of media literacy, he said, as the EU directive they will transpose makes it mandatory for member states to implement education systems that increase awareness of safe use of all audiovisual media platforms.

Abela said rapid technical developments in recent years were driving new types of services as well as a growth of self-generated content. Changes in audiovisual media services required an updated legal framework that strike a balance between access, competitiveness and consumer protection, he said.

The amendments resulting from the EU directive will:

• Introduce regulations on video-sharing platforms;

• Expand the scope of the directive to cover user-generated videos;

• Impose broadcast regulators to have up-to-date information of all service providers under their jurisdiction;

• Provide industry with a self-regulatory framework;

• Introduce transparency about who owns the media;

• Place an obligation on the service provider to provide sufficient information on the content. A mandatory system of age classification and description of the nature of the content will be introduced;

• Establish how minors’ personal information is processed to ensure more protection;

• Enhance accessibility of audiovisual content and increase accessibility to content;

• Introduce a new concept of media literacy, strengthening citizens’ skills and knowledge;

• Change the way the amount of time available for advertising is calculated making this more flexible.

Amendments by the Broadcasting Authority will:

• Introduce new regulations relating to foods containing fats, salts, and sugars and other regulations related to alcohol advertising and gambling;

• Make regulations on the inclusion of commercial products less stringent. Regulations on the inclusion of commercial products relating to children’s programms, religious products, news and current events will not be affected;

• Change the time for when content aimed at an adult audience can be shown from the 9pm to 10pm;

• Give the Broadcasting Authority jurisdiction over a number of services over which it currently has no power;

• Re-include the obligation regarding on-demand media services to ensure that at least 30% of the content provided originates from Europe and is visibly promoted.