The chairman of the Broadcasting Authority, Martin Micallef, died early on Tuesday, having lost a battle with cancer. He was 61 years old.

Mr Micallef was appointed to head the BA board two years ago.

He was a veteran journalist, having worked mostly with PBS. He also worked on productions for RAI and France 3.

More recently, he was a member of the secretariat of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean.

"His extensive experience enriched the organisation and the broadcasting industry in general. He will be remembered for his dedication and professionalism," Broadcasting Authority CEO Joanna Spiteri said.

In a statement, the Labour Party offered Mr Micallef's family its condolences and highlighted Mr Micallef's contributions to journalism and broadcasting.

The Nationalist Party also issued a statement offering his family its condolences.

The Institute of Maltese Journalists also expressed condolences pointing out that only a few weeks ago Mr Micallef had attended the Journalist of the Year Award ceremony, several categories of which were sponsored by the Broadcasting Authority.