The Broadcasting Authority has told PN leadership candidate Bernard Grech that it cannot meet him because he does not hold an official post.
Grech requested an urgent meeting on Thursday to discuss the authority's controversial decision to order PBS not to carry reporters' questions after the initial statement at press conferences which are transmitted live.
The authority argued that it is legally obliged to prevent “unexpected questions” which might turn a broadcast containing information of national importance to a platform for political statements.
