Tighter controls on advertising, and clear guidelines on the type of content broadcast on both traditional media and new forms such as those on demand, are being proposed in a series of amendments to the Broadcasting Act.

These include banning any form of adult content before 10pm as well as any form of direct or indirect commercial advertising during current affairs, children’s or religious programmes.

Minister Carmelo Abela who moved the second reading of this Bill noted that the objective was not only limited to transpose an EU directive but also to increase safeguards to the public, minors and vulnerable sectors of society.

He said the regulations aimed to limit the influence of lobby groups with a political agenda through commercial advertising and product placements. In this respect, new restrictions on teleshopping could be in place such as no such programmes before or after children’s programmes.

Under this Bill, broadcasters will be bound to notify viewers about the age classification of the content being shown and its nature, in order to help viewers made a more informed decision. This obligation will also be applicable for on-demand services. The latter will also be obliged to have at least 30 per cent of content originating from Europe, in order to encourage local productions.

Abela also announced the setting up of a 10-member board to raise awareness on media literacy and improve standards.

Opposition MP Therese Comodini Cachia welcomed the Bill but expressed her disappointment that it had no anti-slapp provisions. She called on the government to take the proposals made by the Institute for Journalists to make the necessary safeguards to prevent Maltese media houses from being liable to hefty defamation proceedings abroad which could drive them out of business.

Government backbencher Jean Claude Micallef called for a proper warrant for journalists which he said would help to raise standards. He also emphasised on the need to use better Maltese.

Opposition MP Claudette Buttigieg expressed concern on what she described as the falling standards in broadcasting saying more training should be provided. She also called for efforts to educate the people to be able to distinguish fake news from facts.

In his winding up speech Minister Abela said government was still open for consultation even at this late stage. He noted that government had successfully lobbied for certain provisions of the EU directive which favoured large media companies to be revised.