A gender-corrective mechanism is only one element of the reforms necessary to achieve gender balance in parliament, according to the National Commission for the Promotion of Equality (NCPE).

Referring to the ongoing debate about representation of women in parliament, the NCPE said such reforms acknowledge the need to address the structural obstacles to political participation experienced by women and delineates several actions required to achieve this aim.

MPs are currently discussing a gender-balancing mechanism which would see seats added to parliament to ensure gender balance. The mechanism would kick in if one gender obtains fewer than 40 per cent of seats and would allow up to 12 additional seats to be added to re-balance parliament.

The proposal, first floated in 2019, is backed by the Nationalist opposition, which has however proposed amendments to existing proposals.

Since the allocation of additional parliamentary seats will kick in when the under-represented sex obtains a percentage of less than 40%, this mechanism will not be necessary if political parties and institutions are more effective in increasing the participation by women in political life by, for example, electing more women in leadership positions and in key internal organisations within the parties themselves and if they fielded a gender-balanced candidates’ list.

It said the ongoing debate needs to put much more emphasis on the fact that the low participation of women in politics is rooted in historical and structural inequalities that disadvantage women, including pervasive gender stereotypes, lack of family-friendly arrangements and a male-dominated political sphere.

The reform puts forward proposals to various stakeholders, including political parties, to address these barriers and involve more women in politics, it said.

The NCPE said that while acknowledging measures adopted by political parties to increase female political participation, it has, over the past years, put forward recommendations to support political parties to address the factors that make politics unattractive for many women. These include:

• Trying to attract women to the political sphere by providing more structures within parties that are family-friendly;

• Integrating a gender concern in all operations of the party, including their work, policies and structures;

• Avoiding gender stereotypes and actively striving to have women represented in all policy areas and levels of the party;

• Ensuring that the necessary resources, including financial ones, are available to women for effective campaigning and other work; and

• Making sure that women are given adequate speaking slots in public events and media appearances.

RELATED STORIES Plans to add women MPs to parliament are 'degrading' - ADPD

Red light for Malta on women in Parliament

The gender balance in parliament reform, it said, acknowledges the need to reform parliamentary operations through a Gender Equality Strategic Plan which looks at factors such as the time of parliamentary sittings, the possibility of having full-time parliamentarians and the provision of childcare facilities for MPs.

More importantly, society, including people in important positions, "should question the current patriarchal status quo" that fails to give credence to women’s proven abilities and work in both public and private life, but rather continues to harp on the traditional soft portrayal of women in society.

The NCPE reiterated that the persistently low participation of women in political decision-making creates "an incomplete democracy" where half of the population is heavily and consistently under-represented.