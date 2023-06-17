Broadside Terrace, the stylish al fresco dining destination set on the St Julian's waterfront, is thrilled to announce its highly anticipated re-opening for the summer season. Located within the prestigious five-star Corinthia St George's Bay hotel, Broadside Terrace offers an exquisite dining experience that combines sensational grills, delectable Mediterranean meze, and masterful artisan cocktails which seamlessly intertwine with breathtaking sea views and impeccable service.

At the heart of Broadside Terrace lies a culinary concept that celebrates the art of outdoor grilling. The restaurant's master chefs display their expertise in crafting beautifully cooked meat and seafood dishes infused with a smoky richness that can only be achieved through the use of an authentic woodchip grill. Guests will also delight in the addition of a complimentary meze platter with each main course—an enticing ensemble showcasing a medley of dips and freshly baked tandoori bread, which promise to create unique flavour combinations with each bite.

A renowned haven for cocktail aficionados, Broadside Terrace takes pride in its award-winning mixologist team, whose creative concoctions have triumphed in renowned international competitions. Guests can indulge in a diverse cocktail menu, which includes classics as well as signature creations that push the boundaries of mixology. Each sip is a journey of flavours, carefully crafted to delight the senses and transport guests to new realms of taste.

“At Broadside Terrace, we take pride in introducing new twists and surprises on our menu each year. As a highly regarded waterfront dining destination, we strive to provide an inviting ambiance where guests can unwind, enjoy breathtaking sunset views over the sea, and savour the pleasure of al fresco dining at its finest. Whether it's a moment of relaxation after a busy day, a romantic evening, or a joyful gathering with friends and family, we remain dedicated to crafting unforgettable experiences that encapsulate the essence of summer in Malta,” said Jonathan Pace, General Manager at Corinthia St George’s Bay.

Broadside Terrace at Corinthia St George's Bay hotel.

Open from 5.30pm until midnight, Broadside Terrace invites guests to rediscover the joy of al fresco dining and immerse themselves in irresistible flavours, stunning waterfront views, and unparalleled service. Diners also benefit from complimentary parking, ensuring a hassle-free experience for all.