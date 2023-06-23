This year marks Broadwing’s fifth anniversary – and the company is celebrating the successes and resilience of the HR and recruitment sector in Malta and Europe.

This occasion allows the company to reflect on the achievements that heavily depend on the people within the organisation; what skills and talents they bring to the table, their background, their energy, and their motivation. Since its establishment in 2018, the Broadwing team has stood together with a shared commitment to delivering an exceptional experience to clients and candidates.

Throughout these five years, Broadwing have encountered and bravely faced various hardships and economic difficulties. In particular, the global pandemic presented unprecedented challenges that necessitated adaptation and digitization within the recruitment industry. However, the company refused to be deterred and instead focused on enhancing its platform, the Broadwing Portal, while diligently identifying the evolving needs of the market. These efforts have positioned Broadwing as a worthy and memorable contender among its competitors.

Implementing technology has never been more critical to success in the recruitment industry. More than just a luxury, agencies that don’t take advantage of technology are at a competitive disadvantage when it comes to delivering a top-tier candidate and client experience.

With an international recruitment model and a key focus on technology, Broadwing’s success in recruitment is all about leads: knowing where the leads are coming from, where to find them, and how to retain them. With multiple recruitment related platforms attracting leads, the Broadwing team is more likely to find ones that convert into a successful placement.

A significant factor in Broadwing's success has been an unwavering focus on building an open-minded corporate culture. At Broadwing, there is great emphasis on leadership, inclusion, diversity, and integrity. The company believes that fostering these values is crucial in navigating the demanding landscape of today's job market.

Broadwing remains committed to delivering ongoing professional and personal development opportunities, introducing a comprehensive training programme aimed at fostering professional development and knowledge enhancement within its group. By empowering its team members through continuous learning, Broadwing is dedicated to nurturing their skills and promoting a collaborative work environment.

