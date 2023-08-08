Broadwing have introduced a comprehensive training programme aimed at fostering professional development and knowledge enhancement. By empowering our team members through continuous learning, we are dedicated to nurturing their skills and promoting a collaborative work environment.

Excelling at customer service: It’s an attitude

Customer care is not just a set of actions or procedures, but it's an attitude we embrace. It's about going above and beyond to meet and exceed customer expectations. To cultivate positive attitudes, Broadwing applies several techniques. Firstly, adjusting our vocabulary to use positive and supportive language when interacting with candidates and clients, alike. Secondly, actively seeking solutions to customer issues rather than dwelling on problems. Additionally, smiling more often, showing appreciation, and surrounding ourselves with likeminded people contributes to an overall positive attitude. Practicing gratitude, rewarding ourselves for achievements, and setting goals also help in maintaining a positive mindset. Getting enough rest, taking breaks, and engaging in self-reflection are essential for personal well-being and an affirmative approach.

Our customers can be categorised into two groups: external customers and internal customers. External customers are the people who benefit from our products and services. They can be individuals or organisations that inquire about or use what we offer. Internal customers, on the other hand, include our colleagues, superiors, and other third parties who may be involved in our work or our company's operations.

To achieve good customer care, there are several key principles we follow. We must make our clients and candidates feel important and valued by giving them our full attention and addressing their needs promptly. Acknowledging the customer's presence and showing politeness in all interactions creates a positive experience. Being helpful and taking proactive actions to assist candidates is also crucial. Respect is essential in all interactions, treating both our clients and candidates with courtesy and professionalism. Having in-depth industry knowledge and being able to provide accurate information is vital for delivering excellent customer care.

Good customer care offers numerous benefits.

Good customer care offers numerous benefits. It increases personal satisfaction at work and boosts productivity. It improves our business reputation and can lead to an increased market share. Providing excellent customer care can also bring better opportunities for growth and development. Additionally, positive word-of-mouth from satisfied customers enhances our reputation and fosters more client satisfaction, ultimately contributing to a positive work environment.

“Broadwing's expert-driven service would hold its own against a nationally saturated market, being the leader in Malta offering complete recruitment solutions and a favourite among job seekers, through the constant drive for excellence.”

The power of teamwork: Together everyone achieves more

Teamwork is about collaborating and working together towards a common goal. It involves everyone understanding their roles and responsibilities, as well as the overall objectives of the team and the company. It's more than just a group of people working together; it's a collective effort to achieve the best results for the team.

Teamwork is about collaborating and working together towards a common goal.

To ensure effective teamwork, commitment is crucial. As an organisation, we are committed to doing our best and going beyond what is expected of us willingly. It's about doing the right thing even when no one is watching and being willing to sacrifice personal glory for the success of the team. Providing the right conditions and rewards for the team's efforts is also important. And if we encounter something wrong within the team, it's our responsibility to address it in the right way.

In terms of responsibility, Broadwing believes that each of us is responsible for doing our part right. It's not about blaming others or waiting for someone else to take action. We take ownership and fulfil our responsibilities to the best of our abilities.

Providing the right conditions and rewards for the team's efforts is important.

Team differences are inevitable, but it's crucial to care for, accept and embrace each other's differences. Our differences can be turned into strengths when we collaborate effectively as a team.The benefits of teamwork are numerous. It guarantees better results and success. It creates a better feeling and mood, fostering a positive work environment. By working together, we become better individuals and contribute to a better 'us' overall.

At Broadwing, we recognise that a positive work environment, strong teamwork, increased productivity, and an improved customer experience are interconnected. By fostering collaboration, supporting our team members, and encouraging a positive mindset, we create an environment where everyone thrives and contributes to the success of our organisation and the satisfaction of our customers.

Broadwing

Stay tuned for forthcoming updates and announcements regarding future training sessions, as Broadwing Recruitment maintains its dedication to providing continuous opportunities for professional and personal growth.