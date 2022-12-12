Chelsea striker Armando Broja suffered a serious right knee injury during a 1-0 friendly loss to Aston Villa in Abu Dhabi on Sunday with manager Graham Potter admitting “it doesn’t look positive”.

The 21-year-old Albanian international was hurt when he collided with Villa’s Ezri Konsa in the first half.

Broja was left screaming in pain before being taken off on a stretcher.

“It was an unfortunate action, I think he got caught up with their player and the ground,” Potter told Chelsea’s official website.

“It doesn’t look positive at the moment, but it is too early to say. Fingers crossed, but it is an awkward one.”

