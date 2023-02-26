A couple of hours after the first of 2000 athletes set out to run this year’s edition of the Malta Marathon and Half Marathon, Moroccan runner Redouan Nouiri broke the race record after finishing with a time of 2:13:18 on Sunday.

The previous record holder Muhammed Hajjy, also hailing from Morrocco, had set the previous record ten years ago with a 2:16:06 time. But Nouiri came in around three minutes earlier among cheers at the finish line in Sliema.

I’m tired but very happy today, especially after breaking the record,” Nouiri told the Times of Malta.

Nouiri, who was just a few seconds away from his personal best, led ahead of compatriot Hicham Boufar, who finished after 2:18:12, and Andrew Grech, third overall who made it in 2:31:42.

Read the full story on sportsdesk.com.mt...