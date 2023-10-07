Adrian Casha and Anna Tabone are both bronze medallists at the fourth edition of the Ping Pong Parkinson World Championships held in Wels, Austria.

Upon their arrival back to Malta, Adrian Casha and Anna Tabone conveyed their deepest gratitude towards Alpha Table Tennis Klabb for giving them the opportunity to train in a professional manner with their coach Katia Mifsud.

Adrian Casha has achieved another podium position for the second consecutive year, together with his partner Marjan Vitanc from Slovenia, with a third place in the Men’s Doubles category.

Casha said: “This year the number of participants was much larger, whilst the level was also higher”.

For Anna Tabone, this was her first participation in these international competitions. She described this experience as a dream that has become a reality. Tabone achieved third place in the Ladies Singles, while also reaching the quarter-finals in the Ladies Doubles together with her partner Ewa Kerntopf from Poland.

