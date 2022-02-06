Archbishop Charles J. Scicluna recently celebrated mass on the occasion of the entombment of the remains of Brother Louis Camilleri, FSC, in the chapel of Stella Maris College, Gżira, as part of his beatification and canonisation process.

“As we remember the servant of God, Bro. Louis, it is fitting that we recall his memory and the way he lived and carried out the words of the gospel of St Matthew that the Church reads and proclaims on the feast day of our dear founder, St Jean-Baptiste de La Salle: ‘Truly I tell you, unless you change and become like little children, you will never enter the kingdom of heaven. Therefore, whoever humbles himself like this little child is the greatest in the kingdom of heaven…’ (Mt 18:3-4). In his witness, Bro. Louis indicates this gradual process,” Mgr Scicluna said.

He added: “We are not born saints, but the Lord makes us saints through his grace and mercy. In the life of all servants of God, there is also the need to keep searching for this mercy. Who knows how many times Bro. Louis, by word of mouth, by his vocation of an educator, guided spiritually so many people? This, not to say that he never erred or that he was not a sinner but in him shone God’s grace, his mercy and patience. The great fortune of all those who knew him was that because of him, they too experienced the beauty of God’s grace, mercy and patience.”

Concelebrating the Eucharist with Archbishop Scicluna were Mgr Brendan Gatt, delegate of the archbishop, Gżira parish priest Fr Gordon Refalo, and Fr Anthony Fitzpatrick, college chaplain. Fr John Baptist Gauci, the designer of the sarcophagus, was unavoidably absent.

The limited congregation was headed by the Maltese Brothers, members of Bro. Louis’s family, council members of the Signum Fidei confraternity, Bro. Saviour Gatt’s support team in the cause, senior leadership teams of both colleges and directors of Halmann Vella Ltd, of Mosta, who produced the simple but dignified sarcophagus to reflect the character and virtue of Bro. Louis Camilleri.