Two brothers facing proceedings for a murder that happened over three years ago have landed in fresh trouble after being accused of seriously injuring a compatriot in a San Ġwann fight.

Siraj S.B. Shalgum, 39 and Husam Saleh Belgasem Shalgum, 34, two Libyan nationals living at Balzan stand accused of having injured another Libyan man in a 3am fight last Saturday outside a bar on Triq il-Kapuccini.

Both co-accused pleaded not guilty to grievously injuring the alleged victim, without intending to kill him or place his life in manifest danger and involuntarily damaging his mobile when they were arraigned on Saturday.

They were further charged with breaching previous bail conditions as well as disturbing public peace.

The elder brother was separately charged with relapsing.

Both co-accused requested bail.

When making submissions on bail, prosecuting Inspector Matthew Grech remarked that the victim was apparently willing to forgive the brothers.

After hearing submissions by both parties, the court, presided over by magistrate Charmaine Galea, upheld the request against a deposit of €500, a personal guarantee of €2,000, an order to sign the bail book twice a week and to abide by a curfew between 11pm and 5pm.

In December 2017, the brothers had been arraigned for having allegedly caused the death of a 40-year old compatriot following a fight inside their Birkirkara home.

Both had pleaded not guilty to murder charges and had been granted bail at a later stage of the proceedings.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Amadeus Cachia were defence counsel.