Brown’s Pharma Limited is the largest retail pharmacy Group in Malta Established in 1998 by Alexander Fenech and Robert Spiteri, pharmacists, long-time friends, and business partners.

Brown’s has grown steadily over the past 24 years and has now opened doors to its 24th pharmacy at The Quad Central.

The new pharmacy joins the increasingly growing tenant line-up of established outlets at this new high-end business hub.

The similarity in the design, layout and availability of brands in all Brown’s outlets is what defines the ‘Brown's’ brand. The company, stocks various competitive and popular products yet, aims at being unique and thus owns and retains the exclusivity on quality brands for skincare, make-up, nutrition and dermocosmetics; inclusive of luxury perfumes and cosmetics.

As a company Brown’s encourages wellness and good health in every possible way; and strives to provide a range of quality Health and Beauty services across the chain.

“Our company is completely people-centric. Whether you are our customer, colleague, or supplier, we put people at the core of what we do. There is no other way to deliver the high level of customer experiences we aspire to.

“We are very excited to open the doors of our 24th outlet, and to continue providing excellent service to our customers,” said CEO Alexander Fenech.

The Group will also relocate their headquarter operations to this new development in Central Business District.

Zak Fenech, Head of Sales & Marketing at The Quad Central, said that he was thrilled to welcome Brown’s Pharma to Quad Central. “Convenience is key and we want to maximize convenience for our tenants and visitors,” said Fenech.

“Brown’s Pharma is renowned for the wide range of health services it offers to its clientele, “and having them on board, being Malta’s leading pharmacy retail chain, will continue to make The Quad Central a one-stop shop for our tenants and visitors, where one may get his day-to-day needs in house. Moreover, this business announcement further portrays our development ethos, that is to bring first-class facilities that can support the busy modern lifestyles of our tenants and visitors,” said Fenech.

The opening hours of the new Brown’s Quad Pharmacy are from 8am till 8pm, Monday to Saturday. Sunday and public holidays, the pharmacy will follow the pharmacy roster issued by Medicines Authority.

The concept at Quad Central embraces personal well-being and improved lifestyle

Projected to achieve LEED® Platinum Certification, the Quad Central is set to be the next-generation office, catering, and amenity development. The development has been carefully crafted to foster the best possible tenant and visitor experience, whilst implementing notable green and environmentally friendly building concepts.

The concept of the Quad Central is one that embraces personal well-being and improved lifestyle for anyone working or visiting the project, through the centrality of the address as well as a unique mix of amenities, including ample public parking, first-class childcare facilities; Quaddies, Fort Fitness, Greens Supermarket and a wide range of retail outlets and eateries.

Piazza Level 00 has now opened to the public

In November, the first tenants at The Quad Central began operating from this new and exciting commercial hub. Last month, this stunning development reached another important milestone, as the Piazza at Level 00 opened its doors to the public, with three new operating outlets.

In the coming weeks, more outlets are set to open at The Quad Central hence offering an ampler and extensive array of handpicked outlets to all customers. The development offers easily accessible and ample parking, with more than 1,400 car and motorbike parking spaces and over 105 bicycle spaces.

More information about The Quad Central is available at www.thequad.com.mt.