Jaylen Brown scored a career-high 50 points and the Boston Celtics needed all of them in a 116-111 NBA overtime victory over the Orlando Magic on Sunday.
Brown scored 21 points in the fourth quarter, helping the Celtics rally from 14 down with 4:20 left in regulation.
He opened overtime with his fifth three-pointer of the contest, adding 11 rebounds, four assists and a blocked shot.
“I was just trying to be aggressive the entire time,” said Brown, whose previous career-high was 46 against the New York Knicks on October 20. “My teammates encouraged me to take the shots. I feel like I took some good looks and they went down tonight.”
