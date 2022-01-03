Jaylen Brown scored a career-high 50 points and the Boston Celtics needed all of them in a 116-111 NBA overtime victory over the Orlando Magic on Sunday.

Brown scored 21 points in the fourth quarter, helping the Celtics rally from 14 down with 4:20 left in regulation.

He opened overtime with his fifth three-pointer of the contest, adding 11 rebounds, four assists and a blocked shot.

“I was just trying to be aggressive the entire time,” said Brown, whose previous career-high was 46 against the New York Knicks on October 20. “My teammates encouraged me to take the shots. I feel like I took some good looks and they went down tonight.”

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta