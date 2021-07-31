Britain won the mixed triathlon relay at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday as Jonny Brownlee finally earned a gold medal in his third Games.

The British team of Brownlee, triathlon individual silver medallist Alex Yee, Jessica Learmonth and Georgia Taylor-Brown, who also won silver in the women’s event, finished 14 seconds clear of the US team, with France taking bronze.

It means Brownlee now has a full set of Olympic medals after a career spent chasing his elder brother Alistair.

He finished in the silver medal position behind him in the individual event at the 2016 Rio Olympics and took bronze behind him at London 2012.

