Brown’s Pharma Ltd on Thursday announced the introduction of a free home delivery service to its customers registered under the POYC scheme.

The company will be providing this free delivery as from Thursday. The service is available to patients registered with any of the 18 Brown’s Pharmacy outlets across Malta to benefit from medicines and pharmaceutical devices provided for free by the government.

CEO Alexander Fenech said that in these unprecedented times, the company’s clients could be assured to know their safety was the number one priority.

The company would also be extending its home delivery service to cover the full range of products and services in the coming weeks.

All registered POYC clients with Brown’s can contact the pharmacy they are registered with by phone or else Brown’s Facebook Page to request to receive their entitlement at their home address, together with any other items they would like to order.