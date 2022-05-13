Brown’s Pharma Holdings plc has reported consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021 – with the Group reporting net profit for the financial year of €2,120,718, a 71.30 per cent increase over the €1,238,041 registered in 2020.

Brown’s Pharma Holdings also reported a 26.65 per cent revenue increase over the previous year, and a gross profit margin of 33 per cent, against 2020’s 29 per cent. The net cash generated from operating activities was of €3,836,259, an increase of 58 per cent on 2020.

“Our year end results exceeded expectations, reflecting a strong operational performance as the Group benefitted from Malta’s gradual post-Covid return to normality,” said CEO Alexander Fenech.

“Credit goes to the Group’s management team, and our super-star frontliners and back-office crew for their unwavering commitment to serve our customers notwithstanding the difficult circumstances created by the pandemic.”