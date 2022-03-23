Marcelo Brozovic has signed an extension to his deal with Inter Milan which will keep him with the club until 2026, the Italian champions said on Wednesday.

“FC Internazionale Milano have announced that they have reached an agreement to extend Marcelo Brozovic’s contract. The 29-year-old midfielder will be an Inter player until 30 June, 2026,” the club said in a statement.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk.