Asif Sultani has been fighting his way to the Olympics since he was seven years old, enduring persecution in Afghanistan and a grim journey to refuge in Australia.

But the karate black belt is now within punching distance of a spot at the Tokyo Games.

At 25, Sultani says he has seen “some of the darkest parts of humankind”.

As he vies for a spot on the Refugee Olympic Team, he is spurred on by memories of his harrowing journey to Australia, on a rickety boat where he nearly lost his life.

