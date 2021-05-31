Asif Sultani has been fighting his way to the Olympics since he was seven years old, enduring persecution in Afghanistan and a grim journey to refuge in Australia.
But the karate black belt is now within punching distance of a spot at the Tokyo Games.
At 25, Sultani says he has seen “some of the darkest parts of humankind”.
As he vies for a spot on the Refugee Olympic Team, he is spurred on by memories of his harrowing journey to Australia, on a rickety boat where he nearly lost his life.
