This new track by Bruce Samut is reminiscent of 80's funk and dance music, having an uplifting vibe, and being a showcase of his voice.

Bruce wrote this track a while back when he was in the US in the early 80s, where he did live gigs, recordings and had the best original song in south Florida.

Bruce moved to London in the 90s, then started a family, with music taking a back seat. He then moved to his homeland Malta where musicians and friends encouraged him to record his music once again.

David Cassar Torreggiani knew Bruce since his move to Malta, but song recordings and videos were not accessible at the time, and there were no platforms to promote new music.

Since then, Bruce met up with Juno Valdez, who is a renowned local female solo singer, who also sang with TodaMusica with David. She insisted that he records the song Good Things Take Time with a contemporary production, which was entrusted to Toby Farrugia.

David took on adding electric guitars to the track, Juno Valdez added backing vocals, and Toby took care of the recording and production.

The final result is an enjoyable original track, without drama or negative vibes, away from the downside of life.