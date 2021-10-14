Steve Bruce appears set to take charge of Newcastle’s first game under their new Saudi owners despite reports that he would be sacked before Sunday’s Premier League clash with Tottenham.

The £305 million ($418 million) takeover, completed last week, brought to an end the 14-year reign of the deeply unpopular sportswear tycoon Mike Ashley.

Bruce said he wanted to continue in the Newcastle hot-seat but accepted he could be replaced, with former Chelsea boss Frank Lampard and ex-Borussia Dortmund manager Lucien Favre among the bookmakers’ favourites for the job.

