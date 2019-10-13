The national community art museum in Valletta displayed artworks of the edible sort on Sunday as a coffee-tasting and chocolate-pairing brunch was held in its recently restored historical courtyard by Pink magazine.

All the senses were stimulated during The Pink Coffee Morning by Nestlé, with a variety of bean blends on offer by the Nescafé Dolce Gusto baristas, accompanied by Sunday in Scotland’s gems of fine chocolate, handmade from rare, roasted and ground beans, and its divine ice cream from its custom-made cart, while brunch was served by Muża Restaurant.

Apart from coffee and chocolate, guests could sample a Boss The Scent Absolute fragrance, with its warming heart of roasted coffee, and experience jewel works of art by Diamonds International.

Video: Chris Sant Fournier.

Inspired by the Audrey Hepburn movie, Breakfast at Tiffany’s, fashion bloggers and others tried on an array of cat eye sunglasses from O’hea Opticians to chic up their look a notch and fit the part.

Guests of Malta’s leading fashion magazine for women and Nestlé networked in the museum courtyard of the 500-year-old Auberge d’Italie. The prime historical site was further embellished by modern furniture pieces and accessories by Satariano and styled and decorated by Interior Outfitters.

The live duo background music of Nadine Axisa made sure it would be “easy like a Sunday morning” during brunch at Muża’s – another successful event in the Pink portfolio.