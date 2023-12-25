Jalen Brunson scored 38 points as the New York Knicks finally got the better of Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday, halting the Bucks seven-game NBA win streak with a 129-122 victory at Madison Square Garden.

The Knicks had lost their previous nine games against Milwaukee, including a 130-111 decision on Saturday.

That followed a pair of comfortable Bucks wins earlier this season, but Brunson’s effort, along with a solid defensive showing, saw the Knicks come out on top in the first game of the NBA’s Christmas Day slate.

The match-ups also include Golden State at the reigning champion Denver Nuggets, the Boston Celtics at the Los Angeles Lakers, Philadelphia at Miami and Dallas at Phoenix.

