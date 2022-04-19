Jalen Brunson scored a career-high 41 points and Germany’s Maxi Kleber added 25 points off the bench to spark the Dallas Mavericks over Utah 110-104 and level their NBA playoff series.

The host Mavericks, playing without injured star Luka Doncic, deadlocked the best-of-seven matchup at 1-1 as the scene shifts to Salt Lake City.

“We needed this win,” Brunson said. “I just tried to go out there and have fun. I’m just being aggressive, trying to make plays, trying to engage multiple people, trying to create problems. Just playing my game.”

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta