Bank of Valletta is tomorrow launching the 27th edition of its retrospective art exhibition celebrating the works of Celia Borg Cardona and her bold, vigorous and expressive brushworks.

Watching (2011)

The exhibition, which is being inaugurated by President George Vella, will feature 29 works of art showcasing the use of different media and follows the evolution of Borg Cardona’s work from 2002.

Her art is usually concerned with the unusual viewpoint, very often of groups of people seen from a high vantage point, either casually strolling in streets or engaged in group activities such as processions and band marches, Maltese streetscapes and buildings, including iconic ones.

Off the Pontoon (2018)

She revels in the use of oil and acrylic paint, leaving as much evidence of her marks on the surface of the canvas as possible.

The exhibition is curated by Francesca Balzan.

The exhibition will be held at the Gran Salon at the Auberge de Provence in Republic Street, Valletta, from tomorrow until March 4. It will be open from 9am to 5pm every day, with the last admission at 4.30pm.

There will be talks with the artist on February 10 at 10am and February 11 at 1pm.

To participate in these Gallery Talks, send an e-mail to pr@bov.com. Bookings are on a first-come, first-served basis.