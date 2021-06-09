Brussels has directed two alleged Daphne Caruana Galizia murder hitmen to Europol so they can share any “relevant information” they have on crimes involving ex-minister Chris Cardona and OPM Minister Carmelo Abela.

Brothers George and Alfred Degiorgio wrote to the European Commission last month, accusing the government of a conflict of interest when deciding their pardon request because they had implicated Cardona in the journalist’s murder and Abela in a bank heist.

They claimed their requests for immunity were rejected because the government did not want to hear their information on “the involvement of the state” in serious crimes.

In a response this week, European Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders told the brothers that Brussels has no powers to intervene in the day-to-day running of justice in member states.

Reynders did, however, tell the accused that Europol, the EU’s police agency which is supporting the murder investigation, “would probably welcome the sharing of relevant information”.

He reminded them that the commission has strongly condemned the assassination and had on various occasions emphasised that the Maltese authorities must ensure that justice is secured.

“While the commission cannot comment on the national investigation in progress, it has consistently underlined the need for independent and thorough investigations that must be free of any political interference,” Reynders wrote.

“The commission has also emphasised that all those responsible must be brought to justice as soon as possible.”

In their letter to the European Commission, the Degiorgio brothers accused Cardona of being involved in both a failed 2015 plot to kill Caruana Galizia and a foiled heist on HSBC in 2010, which they said Abela also aided.

Both men have denied the claims.

The brothers and Vince Muscat have been charged with planting the bomb that killed Caruana Galizia, in Bidnija, in October 2017.

Muscat has since admitted to the murder after reaching a plea deal that will see him serve a 15-year sentence in exchange for testimony.

Businessman Yorgen Fenech has also been charged for his alleged role in commissioning the killing, for which he pleads not guilty.

Last week, he denied funding the Degiorgio brothers’ defence.

The assassination middleman, Melvin Theuma, had previously told a court that he had requested €30,000 from Fenech to pay for the legal defence of the Degiorgio brothers.